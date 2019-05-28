Batavia Concert Band launches 94th season next month

Press release:

The Batavia Concert Band will be returning for their 94th season of public concerts in Batavia’s Centennial Park (rain venue is the Stuart Steiner Theatre at Genesee Community College).

Concerts will be held on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. on June 26, July 3, July 10, July 17, July 24, July 31 and Aug. 7, as well as the ever-popular July 4th Picnic in the Park sponsored by GO ART!.

The July 3rdh concert will feature The Byrne Brothers, as part of the Pam Frisby Memorial Concert Series. The Byrne Brothers, consisting of a father and his three sons, are an internationally known Irish band currently touring the United States with their home base being the Ragland Road Bar in Orlando, Fla.

The Concert Band is pleased to host them for a 20-minute preview concert, as they will be performing throughout Genesee and Orleans counties on July 3 and 4th.

The Batavia Concert Band’s repertoire has something for everyone: marches, Big Band and swing numbers, popular songs from musicals and movies, rock favorites, classical adaptations, and everything in-between.

The Band consists of 45-55 brass, woodwind and percussion players ranging from talented high school students to 60-year veterans. Many have professional experience, others are advanced amateur musicians, but one thing is for sure -- all love to play!

Returning for his seventh season as conductor is John Bailey, Instrumental Music teacher at Lyndonville Central School.

The July 3rd and July 4th Picnic in the Park concert will be conducted by Batavia native and resident Joshua Pacino.

Additionally, the Concert Band is pleased to announced that Mike Thaine, director of High School Bands at Albion High School, will the guest conductor on Aug. 7th.

Founded in the early 1920s, the Batavia Concert Band has brought musical pleasure to the region every year except World War II.

Concerts are currently supported and funded in part by GO ART!, local businesses, program advertisers, and individual patrons. Genesee Community College generously donates rehearsal space and a rain venue.

The Band also sponsors 50-50 raffles at every concert, bake sales, and other fundraisers.

Individuals or businesses interested in supporting the Band should contact a band member at any concert.

The Batavia Concert Band is also excited to announce the return of radio station WBTA (AM 1490 / FM 100.1) as the Official Media Sponsor for our 2019 summer concert series!

Be on the lookout for appearance by band members on WBTA’s “Main & Center” program, where we will go into some depth about the band’s makeup and its history. Also be listening for weekly radio ads promoting the musical selections for the upcoming concerts, and announcing our weekly sponsors.