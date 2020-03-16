Batavia Downs and all OTB branches to close tonight at 8 in keeping with state directives on COVID-19

Press release:

In accordance with a directive given by Governor Cuomo, Batavia Downs Gaming and all off-track betting branches will be closed for business as of 8 o'clock tonight, Monday, March 16th.

The health and wellness of our guests and staff is our top priority and has been throughout this entire process as we have continued to work alongside our State and local governments as well as the New York Gaming Commission.

We will provide an update when the gaming floor and branches will reopen, taking into account guidance from the State’s public health authorities as soon as it is received.

Guests can continue to monitor our website and Facebook for any questions they may have.

We ask that you please follow the directives given by the government to help prevent the spread of the virus. We wish you and your family our best at this time.