Batavia Downs features season's final matinee on Columbus Day

By Tim Bojarski, for Batavia Downs

The final matinee of the 2019 meet at Batavia Downs will be held on Columbus Day Monday (Oct. 14) with post time at 1:15 p.m.

Besides a full card of great harness racing action featuring the fillies and mares Open Pace, there are also some great food specials throughout the facility during this Batavia Downs traditional event.

The clubhouse will feature their famous Center Street Smoke House chicken barbecue special from noon until 3 p.m. For only $12.95 you will receive a complete chicken dinner with sides plus $10 in gaming Free Play and a $2 horse wager at the track.

If chicken is not what you’re craving there will also be $1 Sahlen hot dogs, $1 draft beer and $1 soda available at the Homestretch Grill from noon until the last race. This will be the final dollar day of the meet.

On track programs will also cost only $1 and will be available at all the regular on-track outlets.

After Monday’s card of racing there are only 24 nights of racing left in the season, which runs through Saturday (Dec. 14).