Batavia Downs Gaming congratulates Thurman Thomas on his jersey retirement

Press release:

Leaders from Batavia Downs Gaming offer their congratulations to Hall of Fame running back Thurman Thomas on his very special #34 jersey retirement tonight at New Era Field in Buffalo.

“It has been and is a pleasure working with Thurman at Batavia Downs Gaming, he is not only a work colleague but has become a good friend,” said Henry F. Wojtaszek, president/CEO of Batavia Downs Gaming WROTB. “Along with our entire Batavia Downs family, I want to congratulate Thurman and his family on this well-deserved accomplishment.”

Thurman Thomas has been associated with Batavia Downs as its Ambassador since 2012. He helped design the 34 Rush Sports Bar that is named after the Hall of Famer and opened in 2013.

“What really makes this relationship special is Thurman’s wife, Patti Thomas, enjoyed many times at the Downs as a child as her family has been involved in (horse) racing since the 1970s,” said Michael Nolan, chief operation officer of Batavia Downs Gaming WROTB. “Since his football days Thurman has become a great friend and there is nobody more deserving of this great recognition.”

Thomas is widely considered to be the Buffalo Bills' greatest running back, having finished his career as the team's all-time leading rusher, an honor he still holds. Throughout his 12 years with Buffalo, Thomas rushed for 11,938 and 65 touchdowns.

The Buffalo Bills play the New England Patriots at 8:15 p.m.