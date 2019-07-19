Batavia Downs Gaming takes steps to ensure concertgoers' safety during heat wave

Press release:

In anticipation of the high temperatures forecasted for Western New York, Batavia Downs Gaming has announced the following steps will be taken to ensure the safety of guests at the facility’s two outdoor concerts taking place this weekend -- The Gin Blossoms tonight and BataviaStock Woodstock Tribute on Saturday.

The facility will have on site several tents for shade from which concertgoers can still enjoy the show;

There will be misting tents at the facility;

The facility will allow concertgoers to bring in factory sealed water with them to the shows. They will not allow coolers but patrons are allowed to leave and reenter the show with hand stamp if they have additional waters in their vehicle.

On-site water sales at Batavia Downs shows are one ticket ($3) per water. From 4-6 today and 1-4 p.m. on Saturday -- one ticket will give you two waters.

“We saw the anticipated forecast and knew we had to act in the best interest of all the concert goers coming this weekend," said Henry Wojtaszek, CEO and president of Batavia Downs. “We encourage all patrons coming to the facility to apply sunscreen and if necessary bring sealed waters and umbrellas.”