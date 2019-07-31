Batavia Downs partners with Daily Racing Form for $1.8 million NY Sire Stakes Night of Champions in September

By Tim Bojarski, for Batavia Downs

Batavia Downs is pleased to announce they are partnering with the Daily Racing Form (DRF) to enhance and expand their coverage of the $1.8 million New York Sire Stakes (NYSS) Night of Champions (NOC) that will be held at Batavia Downs on Saturday, Sept. 14.

“We are very excited to be working with DRF on this biggest night of racing in the state,” said Todd Haight, director/general manager of Live Racing at Batavia Downs. “I think this is a great opportunity for our track to partner with a world-class name in horse racing and given the extent of their outreach and fan base, will be beneficial for Batavia Downs beyond the NOC.”

DRF will broadcast the entire night of racing live on their website, provide video analysis of races prior to the night and also provide content in their newsletters and on their website.

“I think it’s really important to provide the live video of the races for owners and breeders that can’t get out to Batavia that night to see their horses in person," said Derick Giwner of DRF. "Some might not have an ADW or subscribe to some kind of service and this will give them the chance to watch all the action live.”

“We will be producing a video analysis of some of the featured betting races or guaranteed pools, depending on what the card offers that night. The video will be available on the DRF Harness website starting the Thursday afternoon before the big night.”

DRF will also provide a Spotlight Newsletter that will be sent out to all their core subscribers, be promoting the NOC on their website, social media and in their newsletters, provide a dedicated landing page at DRF.com on both the Thoroughbred and Harness sites, free downloadable Past Performances for the night and will also be tweeting out comments and results live the entire night of the races.

“The idea is to get more eyes on these races," Giwner said. "The people in the industry know when the NYSS NOC is and that it’s at Batavia, but the general gambler out there, who might never play Batavia, may have no idea. We want to drive this traffic to Batavia that night.

"The New York Sire Stakes Night of Champions is the pinnacle of racing in New York each year and DRF is excited to work together with Batavia Downs to make it a success.”

Haight has similar views on the importance of a quality, information-filled program for that night, which has a post time of 6 p.m.

"We always have the desire to draw new customers to Batavia's racing product and everything DRF brings to the table in this partnership is going to help accomplish that," Haight said. "And the ability to get free past performances in the hands of the vast base of subscribers that DRF has could be potentially a big handle driver for us."

The New York Sire Stakes is the state's premier harness racing program designed to promote the breeding, buying and racing of standardbred horses in New York.