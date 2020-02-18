Batavia Downs records highest ever weekly, daily handle, plus record number of jackpots, payouts

Press release:

Officials from Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel announced the week ending on Sunday, Feb. 16th, was the busiest week in its history. With more than $18.5 million in Credits Played for the week, Batavia Downs paid out over $17.3 million in Credits Won, including 740+ Jackpots.

Four jackpots in excess of $20,000 were won, including amounts of $28,543; $24,340; $21,131; and $20,106.

Saturday was the busiest day in the history of Batavia Downs Gaming with Credits Played topping $4.18 million credits, paying back $3.85 million credits to guests.

“We are excited to achieve these new benchmarks,” said Henry Wojtaszek, president and CEO of Batavia Downs Gaming. “While the Valentine’s holiday, ticket giveaways, cash and tech gadget drawings certainly attributed to our record numbers, the most prominent reason was the Legends and Stars Autograph and Sports Memorabilia Show.

"Our guests do love their sports as we’ve seen through the popularity of our suitestakes ticket giveaways. Given the chance to meet their heroes in person, Western New Yorkers showed up in droves.”

The Autograph and Memorabilia show ran Saturday and Sunday and had record number of attendees due to the appearance of high-profile former and current athletes, including Michael Irvin, Ricky Williams and Josh Allen.

The record week at Batavia Downs meant more monies would go back to State Education through the New York State Lottery, which Batavia Downs pays into daily.

“During our record week, the facility generated over $616,000 for New York State education though our New York State Lottery contribution,” said Jacquelyne Leach, chief financial officer for Batavia Downs.

“Through Sunday, Batavia Downs has contributed over $3.9 million to New York State education in 2020 alone.”

About Batavia Downs/WROTB

Owned and operated by 15 Western New York counties and the cities of Rochester and Buffalo, Western Region Off-Track Betting Corporation is a public benefit corporation with headquarters in Batavia. WROTB owns and operates 17 branches, as well as Batavia Downs Gaming, a standard bred racetrack and gaming facility.

Since its inception, Western Region OTB has generated over $232 million in operating and surcharge revenues to the taxpayers of those participating municipalities.