Batavia Down's simulcast center opens Friday for Belmont Stakes, dine-in special at Fortune's

Press release:

Officials at Batavia Downs today announced that in preparation for the Belmont Stakes running this weekend, they have implemented several promotions that will take place onsite.

At Fortune’s restaurant, guests can order the $25 Belmont special, which consists of two 10 oz. strip steaks, a $5 wager on the Belmont and two $10 Gaming Free Plays, valid to be redeemed once the gaming floor is reopened. This special is for dine-in customers only and can be purchased anytime on Friday or Saturday up until Belmont Post time of 5:42 p.m.

There will be $2.50 Belmont Breeze drinks available at the Gatsby Bar.

The purchase of any entrees this weekend will also allow the purchaser to receive $10 Free Plays to be redeemed once the gaming floor is reopened.

Batavia Downs also announced that their on-site simulcast center will be open on Friday for those wishing to make advance wagers. It will be open Friday and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. Guests may wager on the Belmont Stakes or any other tracks that are running. Western OTB’s branches across Western and Central New York are also open for advanced wagers on Friday and Saturday.

Those wishing to visit Fortune's or OTB Branches must wear a mask.

To reach the simulcast center, guests may enter at the valet entrance and take the elevator by Fortune’s or go through the main doors and up to the second floor.

The gaming floor remains closed at this time.

“The Belmont Stakes is usually the third leg of the Triple Crown, but this year the order has been restructured and New York’s leg is up first,” said Todd Haight, general manager of Live Racing. “We’re looking forward to a great race and hope to see people take advantage of these great promotions.”

To make an order for take out or to make reservations, guests may call 585-FORTUNE -- (585) 367-8863.