Batavia Downs to host second annual Bourbon and Whiskey Fest June 8

Press release:

Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel has announced they will be putting on their second annual Bourbon and Whiskey Fest on Saturday, June 8th. The event will run from 4 to 7 p.m. as the event will coincide with the Belmont Stakes Triple Crown race.

A commemorative glass will also be available for the first 100 persons to arrive.

Former Buffalo Football Player and Hall of Famer Thurman Thomas will be in attendance. A portion of each ticket sold will benefit the Thurman Thomas Family Foundation.

Tickets are $40 and include $15 Free Play, a T-shirt, a custom cocktail from Black Button Distillery and Four Roses Bourbon and sampling from more than 20 different brands of bourbon and whiskey. Complementary Grazing Stations will be on hand as well.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow, February 22nd, at 10 a.m. on Bataviaconcerts.com and at the Lucky Treasures Gift Shop. Tickets for Designated Drivers are just $25 and include everything listed above except the cocktails and sampling. All attendees MUST be 21 years of age or older.

“We’re excited to hold our Bourbon Fest again and to donate a portion of the proceeds to Thurman Thomas’ Family Foundation,” said Henry Wojtaszek, CEO/president of Batavia Downs Gaming.

“Our guests really enjoyed sampling all kinds of different bourbons and whiskeys, so much so that we’ve added many of them to the new Gatsby Bar. We look forward to another great event.”

Betting windows with live mutuels tellers will be open so attendees may bet on the day’s races. The track apron will be open where guests can purchase cigars or visit area food trucks that will be on hand for the event.