Batavia Downs wiener dog race registration opens today

Above is a Batavian file photo from the 2018 races.

By Tim Bojarski, for Batavia Downs

Registration for one of the most popular promotions of the season at Batavia Downs Gaming --- the annual “Dachshund Dash” wiener dog races --- begins on today (July 18) and will remain open until entry capacity is met.

These races are scheduled to take place on Sunday (Aug. 25).

If you have a dog that has competed in this event in the past or have one you would like to enter for the first time, please call Sara Tenney at 585-343-3750, ext. 439, to register or for more information. If you leave a message you will receive a call back for confirmation.

Please be aware that entries are limited to the first 80 dogs and the fields have filled fast the last several years.

This is the 15th year Batavia Downs has hosted the annual races that are sponsored by Genesee Feeds of Batavia.

A total of 10 heats will be contested with eight dogs competing in each heat. The first race will begin after the last live harness race of the day, which will be approximately 4:30 p.m.

All those who enter will receive doggie bags full of treats courtesy of Genesee Feeds of Batavia, the official sponsor of the race. The owners of all heat winners will receive $25 in gaming Free Play and the top three finishers in the championship race will receive two clubhouse buffet certificates and $100, $75 and $50 (first through third) in Free Play for the gaming floor. The top winner’s total prize package including the gaming Free Play is valued at $200.

The wiener dog races are the final part of Family Fun Day at Batavia Downs Gaming that runs from 2 until 4 p.m. This fun-filled event includes many activities for kids including free pony rides courtesy of Castilone Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram. Also on that day there will be $1 hot dogs and sodas from noon until last race.

Last year a crowd of nearly 3,000 people showed up to watch “Louie” nose out “Jasper” in a photo finish with “Dexter Tyberius” finishing a close third in the championship heat. The very friendly Louie, who is owned by Bruce Hummel, of Pittsford, quickly became a fan favorite in the Purple Haze winner’s circle after the race.

Track officials expect to host a similar sized crowd again this year.