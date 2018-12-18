Batavia Downs winter and spring tribute concerts announced

Press release:

Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel has announced the lineup for their late winter and spring indoor tribute shows, with one concert each month featuring music from great artists.

The Paddock Room will play host to ZBTB, based out of Rochester. ZBTB is the nation’s premier Zac Brown Tribute Band. The band captures the true Zac Brown experience. They will play on Saturday, Jan. 19th.

Friday, Feb. 8th is the date for the Soul Brothers – a Blues Brothers Tribute from London, Ontario, Canada. Real-life brothers Chris and Geoff Dahl have been performing as the iconic duo for 25 years. The show features songs from the Blues Brothers, James Brown, Ray Charles, the Righteous Brothers, Sam and Dave and more!

Next up, on Saturday, March 23rd, Batavia Downs welcomes Music of the Stars – A Tribute to Eight Internationally Famous Artists Such as Neil Diamond, Tom Jones, Elton John, Paul McCartney, The Bee Gees, Roy Orbison, Gary Puckett and Elvis. Music of the Stars has achieved a reputation of excellence, owing to its committed and talented team members and mentors.

21 Gun Salute – AC/DC Tribute takes the stage on Saturday, April 6th. 21 GUN SALUTE is undoubtedly one of the premiere AC/DC reviews ever assembled. The band plays true homage to AC/DC’s high voltage rock 'n' roll. Every detail has been painstakingly reproduced, from the Hell’s Bell stage props to Angus Young’s schoolboy outfit and signature live antics and lead singer’s dead-on vocal rendition of both Bon Scott and Brian Johnson.

$10 General Admission tickets went on sale at www.BataviaConcerts.com for each show today, Dec. 18th. Each ticket is redeemable on the gaming floor the day of the concert or the next day for $10 in Free Play. Tickets can also be purchased in person at Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel at their “Lucky Treasures” Gift Shop located in the lobby. Seating availability varies for each concert, full details are available on the website.

“Following the success of our fall tribute shows, including several sellouts, we are excited to continue booking these events to entertain our guests,” said Henry Wojtaszek, CEO/president at Batavia Downs Gaming.

“With ticket prices again set at a reasonable $10, getting $10 back in Free Play, we’re trying to make sure everyone can enjoy these great tribute shows and visit our newly renovated facility.”

