Batavia Girls Fastpitch Softball holds fundraiser at Tully's Thursday

Press release:

The Batavia Girls Fastpitch Softball (BGFS) organization is holding a fundraiser at Tully's bar and grill in Batavia on Thursday (Feb. 7) where 10 percent of the proceeds of your bill will go to BGFS.

The money raised will go toward the purchase and installation of a new scoreboard at Lions Park for the ladies .

don't forget to print out and bring the coupon with you . To print out the coupon(s), click here. Please consider grabbing lunch or dinner at Tully's tomorrow and

Please also consider passing along this email to any friends, family or coworkers that might be able to visit Tully's on Thursday.

BGFS is working very hard at raising money for this costly endeavor and we need all the support we can get. Our goal is to have a new scoreboard in place for the ladies to enjoy this coming spring. Currently there is no scoreboard at Lions Park for the ladies.

In fact, boys youth baseball teams in Batavia have five different fields, all with fencing, three with scoreboards and one with full lights. Youth girls softball has one field, with no fence, no lights and no scoreboard.

BGFS is just starting its third year in existence and we have a lot of big goals for the young ladies in Batavia, but we need the support of the community to make it happen. Not only do the Batavia Stingers teams from BGFS play their home games at Lions Park, but so does the varsity girls softball team at Notre Dame High School.

This scoreboard will be enjoyed by girls between the ages 7 through 18.

I hope to see a bunch of you Thursday at Tully's!

Thanks!

Matt Landers