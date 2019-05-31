Batavia HS Coach Brennan Briggs is May recipient of BCSD Foundation Apple Award

Brennan Briggs, above right, received the BCSD Foundation Apple Award for May. The award was presented to him by Foundation Board Member David Chua, above left.

Submitted photo and press release:

The Batavia City School District Foundation lnc.'s Board of Directors is pleased to announce the latest recipient of the BCSD Foundation Apple Award -- Brennan Briggs. He was nominated anonymously and with great admiration to receive a foundation apple during the month of May.

Determined and persistent are two words used to describe Briggs. Throughout his coaching and teaching tenure, Briggs has motivated his students and athletes to strive to do their best on and off the field.

He models positive character traits, which include respect and responsibility. He encourages to students to shine in their school and neighborhood communities. The foundation thanks him for being relentless in his drive for excellence and for his dedication to taking care of BCSD.

The BCSD Foundation Apple award is given by a member of the school and/or local community to a Batavia City School District employee or volunteer. In the opinion of those giving the honor of this distinction, the awardee has gone above and beyond in their role and is being recognized by one or more people for these accomplishments.

Local artist, Mark Jensen, will be making each individual resin apple -- none will be exactly the same.

If you are interested in giving a Foundation Apple award, please submit your nomination form and $75 (payable to the BCSD Foundation Inc., 260 State St., Batavia NY 14020 att: Allison Chua). Nomination forms may be found on the district's Web page (at www.bataviacsd.org under Quick Links).

Community members with questions are asked to email us at [email protected]