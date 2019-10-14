Batavia man accused of violating protective order charged with criminal contempt

Nathan Falsone, 35, of East Main Street, Batavia, is charged with second-degree criminal contempt. Falsone was arrested at 11:11 a.m. on Oct. 9 p.m. on Maple Street in Batavia after he allegedly contacted a protected party of an order of protection. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court and jailed in lieu of unspecified bail. He is due back in city court on Oct. 24. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Stephen Cronmiller, assisted by Sgt. Dan Coffey.

Garrett Lloyd Strickland, 27, of Beach Drive, Medina, is charged with trespass and second-degree harassment. At 3:40 a.m. on Oct. 14, Strickland was arrested on Church Street in Pembroke. He allegedly continued to contact the victim several times after being advised to cease all contact with the victim. Garrett was also allegedly found on the victim's property after being told he was no longer allowed on the property. Garrett was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to be in Pembroke Town Court on Oct. 29. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy David Moore, assisted by Deputy Joshua Brabon.

Tessa L. Engel, 21, of Wade Avenue, Batavia, is charged with: driving while intoxicated; refusal to submit to a roadside breath test; unreasonable speed at special hazards; and moving from lane unsafely. Engel was arrested at 12:12 a.m. on Oct. 12 on East Main Street in Batavia after a personal injury accident. She was issued computer-generated tickets and was released to family members. Engel is due in Batavia City Court on Oct. 30. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Peter Flanagan, ssisted by Officer Peter Post.

Lemar J. Leach, 34, of North Spruce Street, Batavia, is charged with driving while intoxicated and DWI with a BAC of .08 percent or more. Leach was arrested at 3:31 a.m. on East Main Street in Batavia after an unspecified incident at McDonald's restaurant. He was issued appearance tickets and is due in Batavia City Court on Oct. 30. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Jordan McGinnis, assisted by Officer Peter Post.

Megan Elaine Ranlett, 28, of Gibson Street, Oakfield, is charged with: second-degree forgery, offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree; and petit larceny. Ranlett was arrested, no date or time specified, after allegedly filing false information April 12 on an application for Social Service benefits, which she subsequently received based on that information. She is due in Batavia Town Court on Nov. 7. The case was handled by Sgt. Thomas Sanfratello.