Batavia man charged with first-degree gang assault -- causing serious physical injury on Highland Parkway

Riley B. Mayer, 21, of South Main Street, Batavia, (inset photo, left) is charged with first-degree gang assault -- causing serious physical injury. Mayer was arrested and arraigned in Batavia City Court on Oct. 8 and jailed in lieu of $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 bond. The defendant was due back in city court Oct. 9. The incident allegedly occured at 7 p.m. Oct. 4 on Highland Parkway. The investigation is ongoing. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Matthew Wojtaszczyk.

Shaqueita L. Irvin, 27, Ellicott Avenue, Batavia, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child -- acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17 years of age. Irvin was arrested at 3:02 a.m. on Oct. 15 for allegedly failing to provide adequate supervision for her 6-year-old daughter more than 30 times. Her daughter has been dismissed from school and sent home on the bus; upon her arrival at her residence, nobody was there to receive her. The girl has been returned to school for supervision. Irvin was issued an appearance ticket for 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22 in Batavia City Court. The case of handled by Batavia Police Officer Marc Lawrence.

Zachari R. Morgan, 23, of Highland Park, Batavia, is charged with second-degree menacing. At 4:24 p.m. on Oct. 17, Morgan was arrested after allegedly threatening to cause bodily harm to someone with a hammer in his possession. He was arrested at his residence and released on an appearance ticket. He is due in Batavia City Court on Oct. 29. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Matthew Wojtaszczyk, assisted by Officer Miah Stevens.

Casey Daniel Nutting, 44, of Union Street, Batavia, is charged with: driving while intoxicated -- first offense; aggravated DWI -- a BAC of .18 percent or higher; and refusal to take a breath test. Nutting was the driver and sole occupant of a vehicle that law enforcement stopped for a suspicious condition. On Oct. 17 on Main Road in Stafford, Le Roy Police Sgt. Gregory Kellogg was following Nutting's vehicle and allegedly observed numerous traffic and vehicle violations before Nutting pulled into the Department of Transporation building on Route 5 in Stafford. Sgt. Kellogg stopped the vehicle to check Nutting's welfare. Genesee County Sheriff's deputies arrived and took over the investigation. It is alleged that they found Nutting to be intoxicated and he was arrested at 6:56 p.m. He was issued an appearance ticket and in due in Stafford Town Court on Nov. 5. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Andrew Mullen.

Jay Blatchley, 46, of Pratt Road, Batavia, is charged with promoting prison contraband and criminal possession of a controlled substance. Following the investigation of contraband that was found in Genesee County Jail, Blatchley was arrested at 1:15 p.m. on Oct. 19 after allegedly bringing narcotics into the jail without permission. He was arraigned in Batavia Town Court and jailed in lieu of $5,000 bail (cash or bond unspecified). Blatchley is due to be in Batavia City Court on Oct. 23. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Rachel Diehl, assisted by Sgt. Andrew Hale.

John W. Walsh, 36, of West Main Street, Batavia, is charged with having an open container of alcohol. Walsh was arrested at 7:35 p.m. on Oct. 12 in front of the Speedway gas station and convenience store at 204 W. Main St. in Batavia. He was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on Oct. 22. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Wesley Rissinger, assisted by Sgt. Matthew Lutey.