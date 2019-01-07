Batavia PD investigating several burglaries of businesses over the weekend

(Above: suspects involved in the weekend burglaries.)

Submitted photos and press release from the Batavia Police Department:

The Batavia Police Department is investigating several burglaries which occurred at different local businesses over the weekend.

The areas where the burglaries took place are Ellicott Street and Jackson Street, Harvester Avenue, Swan Street, Center Street, Apollo Drive and Liberty Street.

The suspects broke windows or kicked in doors to gain entry. Items were taken at some of the businesses but not all. The suspects stole a white 1998 Dodge RAM 2500 diesel (NYREG 65962JX) from one of the businesses and may be operating the vehicle.

Attached are photos of the suspects from one local business and the actual stolen vehicle. It is recommended that business owners remove all cash/valuables prior to closing.

The Batavia Police Department is requesting business owners and citizens to look out for suspicious persons. Please notify the police department IMMEDIATELY if suspicious activities are observed so investigative actions can be taken.

Anyone with information in reference to the case may contact Detective Eric Hill at 585-345-6373 or the Batavia Police Department at 585-345-6350, the confidential tip line at 585-345-6370 or online here.

No other information will be released on the burglaries at this time due to the ongoing investigations.

(Below: Ellicott and Liberty streets - south.)

(Bottom: Ellicott and Liberty streets - east.)