September 3, 2018 - 2:06pm
Batavia PD offers safety tips about getting to and from school safely
posted by Billie Owens in news, batavia, school safety.
From Batavia Police Department:
As your children march out the door on the first week of school -- and every day -- there is really only one priority: Nothing is more important than making sure they get home safely.
WALKING TO SCHOOL
- If texting, move out of the way of others and stop on the sidewalk.
- Never cross the street while using on electronic device.
- Make sure your child's walk to school is a safe route. If your child is walking a new route take the time to walk the route with them.
- Be realistic about your child's pedestrian skills. Because small children are impulsive and less cautious around traffic, carefully consider whether or not your child is ready to walk to school without adult supervision.
- Cross only at cross walks, and listen to the crossing guards when present. They are there to ensure the students safety!
SCHOOL ZONE DRIVING TIPS
- Be on the lookout for school zone signals and ALWAYS obey the speed limits. When entering a school zone, be sure to slow down and obey all traffic laws. Always stop for school busses that are loading or unloading children.
- Watch out for school crossing guards and obey their signals.
- If the buses red lights are flashing, YOU MUST STOP. It's the law! On the opposite sides of divided highways; On multiple lane roadways (East and West Main streets); In parking lots; On school grounds.
RIDING YOUR BICYCLE TO SCHOOL
- Always wear a bicycle helmet, no matter how short or long the ride.
- Ride on the right, in the same direction as auto traffic, and ride in bike lanes if they are present. Respect traffic lights and stop signs.
- Know the "Rules of the Road."
Recent comments