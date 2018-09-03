Batavia PD offers safety tips about getting to and from school safely

From Batavia Police Department:

As your children march out the door on the first week of school -- and every day -- there is really only one priority: Nothing is more important than making sure they get home safely.

WALKING TO SCHOOL

If texting, move out of the way of others and stop on the sidewalk.

Never cross the street while using on electronic device.

Make sure your child's walk to school is a safe route. If your child is walking a new route take the time to walk the route with them.

Be realistic about your child's pedestrian skills. Because small children are impulsive and less cautious around traffic, carefully consider whether or not your child is ready to walk to school without adult supervision.

Cross only at cross walks, and listen to the crossing guards when present. They are there to ensure the students safety!

SCHOOL ZONE DRIVING TIPS

Be on the lookout for school zone signals and ALWAYS obey the speed limits. When entering a school zone, be sure to slow down and obey all traffic laws. Always stop for school busses that are loading or unloading children.

Watch out for school crossing guards and obey their signals.

If the buses red lights are flashing, YOU MUST STOP. It's the law! On the opposite sides of divided highways; On multiple lane roadways (East and West Main streets); In parking lots; On school grounds.

RIDING YOUR BICYCLE TO SCHOOL