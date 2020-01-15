Batavia PD warns of credit card fraud at local businesses

Press release:

The Batavia Police Department has been investigating several cases where credit card numbers have been used fraudulently at businesses in the City of Batavia.

The suspect will not have the physical credit card but will ask the clerk to type in the numbers manually. The transactions will be initially approved, allowing the suspect to obtain the items from the business, but will be declined approximately a month later.

Business insurance will typically not cover the transactions, which means the business is out of the money.

The best practice for businesses to help prevent this type of fraud is to ensure customers have the physical credit card with them and to ask for identification with every card transaction, making sure the names on both the ID and card match.

The cases are ongoing so further details cannot be released at this time.

Anyone with information in reference to the case may contact: Detective Sgt. Matthew Lutey at 585-345-6365; or the Batavia Police Department at 585-345-6350; the confidential tip line at 585-345-6370; or online here.