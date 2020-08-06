Batavia police will begin ticketing vehicles parked overnight on city streets Sept. 1

From City of Batavia Police Chief Shawn Heubusch:

Effective Sept. 1, officers will begin ticketing vehicles parked overnight on City streets in accordance with section 178-13 of the City of Batavia Municipal Code:

§ 178-13 All-night parking.

The parking of vehicles is hereby prohibited on all highways within the City of Batavia between 2:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m.

Officers have been and will continue to issue warnings during the month of August in an effort to remind residents of the enforcement. The practice of issuing overnight parking tickets had been suspended during the coronavirus pandemic.

If you have a hardship and need to park a vehicle in the street overnight due to driveway paving, construction or similar issue you may contact the dispatch center at 345-6350 and ask to speak with the on-duty supervisor to discuss the hardship. If you have any questions regarding this policy please contact the on-duty supervisor.

We thank you in advance for your cooperation.