Batavia schools foundation announces new Apple Award

The Batavia City School District Foundation is excited to announce the Foundation Apple Award.

The Foundation Apple Award will be given by a member of the school and/or local community to a Batavia City School District employee or volunteer. In the opinion of those giving the honor of this distinction, the awardee has gone above and beyond in their role and is being recognized by one or more people for these accomplishments.

Local artist, Mark Jensen, will be making each individual resin apple -- none will be exactly the same.

If you are interested in purchasing a Foundation Apple Award, your $75 check may be made payable to the BCSD Foundation Inc. (260 State St., Batavia NY 14020 att: Allison Chua).

Here's a YouTube video of Jensen making an Apple Award: