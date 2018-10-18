Batavia surgeon Matthew Landfried to be honored next month by The Jerome Foundation

Submitted photo and press release:

The Jerome Foundation is pleased to announce that the recipient of the 36th Annual Health and Humanitarian Award is Dr. Matthew Landfried, who will be recognized at a luncheon next month at Terry Hills Restaurant.

The award is presented by the Foundation to recognize volunteer men and women of Genesee County who have helped promote the emotional, physical and spiritual well-being of the area’s residents. Nominees reflect “ordinary people who reach far beyond themselves to the lives of those in need bringing hope, care, and friendship and helping build a stronger, healthier community."

Dr. Landfried is currently the medical director of Surgical Services and chairman of the Department of Surgery at UMMC, as well as serving on multiple committees at UMMC and its partner Rochester Regional Health. He is an adjunct professor at the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and D’Youville College and mentors Physician Assistant students, medical students and residents.

Professionally, Dr. Landfried is well respected in his field and has been published in multiple medical journals. Among other professional honors, Dr. Landfried has been named a “Top Doctor” by U.S. News & World Report.

As a member of the Trauma and Critical Care response team of National Disaster Medical System of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, he has volunteered in Haiti, Texas, and other disaster sites supporting the critical medical needs of the communities struck by disasters such as earthquakes and hurricanes. He assisted at an orphanage in Haiti and remains in contact with them and provides financial help as well.

Dr. Landfried is the medical lead for several area sports programs including Batavia and Notre Dame high schools, as well as assisting with various sports medicine needs at Genesee Community College. You see him on the sidelines at many youth sporting events where he donates his time and often medical assistance outside the office to student athletes in need.

He and his wife Kerry have opened their home to many Muckdog baseball players as well as exchange students.

Batavia has its own version of the Blindside movie, played by Dr. Matt Landfried and his wife. They brought into their home a high school football player who experienced a very troubled homelife. With the Landfried’s caring support and encouragement, the young man graduated from Batavia High School and completed a successful undergraduate and graduate college program and is now an educational professional in Boston.

His compassion is demonstrated in a variety of ways that are often outside of medical care. He has gone to nursing homes or made a home visit to talk with family members about a loved one’s condition or to assist in special treatment. There was a time when a patient with multiple complications needed to be transferred to a Rochester hospital. Because of the complexity of the case, there were many instructions that had to be relayed and special care provided during the transfer. In order to make sure things were done appropriately, Dr. Landfried rode in the ambulance to assure the proper care was provided and treatment would be continued suitably.

Throughout their 28 years in our community, Dr. and Mrs. Landfried have financially supported too many causes to mention. Our community is infinitely enriched by the presence of Dr. Matthew Landfried and The Jerome Foundation is pleased to honor him with the 2018 Health and Humanitarian Award.

Dr. Landfried will be honored by The Jerome Foundation at a luncheon on Friday, Nov. 30, at noon at Terry Hills Restaurant.

The cost of the event is $20 a person and is open to the public.

Reservations are now being accepted by:

Mailing a check to The Jerome Foundation, P.O. Box 249, Batavia, NY 14021

Or by emailing [email protected]

Or online at www.thejeromefoundation.org

For questions or reservations, please call Chris Fix at 585-356-3419.