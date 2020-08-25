Batavia woman arrested on drug charges after search of Hutchins Place residence

From the Genesee County Sheriff's Office:

Angela Bateman, 46, of West Main Street Road, Batavia, (inset photo, right) is charged with: two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a Class B felony; criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree, a Class C felony; criminal use of drug paraphernalia in the second degree, a Class A misdemeanor; and unlawful use of marijuana, a violation.

Additionally, she was subsequently charged with promoting prison contraband in the first degree, a Class D felony, and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, a Class A misdemeanor.

She was arrested Aug. 24 by Batavia police following the execution of a search warrant on Aug. 12 at a residence on Hutchins Place in the City of Batavia by members of the Batavia Emergency Respond Team. The warrant was issued after a narcotics investigation by the Genesee County Local Drug Task Force.

Bateman was transported to the Genesee County Jail and while inside, suspected fentanyl was found on her person. That's when the subsequent charges as noted above were added.

The City of Batavia Police Department, the Genesee County Sheriff's Office and the Genesee County District Attorney's Office also assisted with this investigation.