Batavia women's senior hockey team wins area's Scottsville tournament

Submitted photo and write-up by Head Coach Craig Jackson:

The Batavia “Babes on Blades” women’s senior hockey team finished off another strong season this year by competing in and winning the area's annual Scottsville Women’s Senior Hockey Tournament during the last weekend of March for the second year in a row.

In the first game, the Batavia team defeated the always tough Buffalo “Stampede” by a 6 to 1 score.

The second game of the tournament was against the Brockport “Ladies on Ice.” Batavia started fast and were up 3 to 0 at the end of the first period. Brockport tightened up with the teams trading goals. Batavia won the game be a 6 to 2 score.

In the third game of the tournament, Batavia played against the host team Scottsville “Chicks with Sticks.” This game was more of a defensive game between the two teams with Batavia ending up with a 3 to 0 win.

The championship game finished with a rematch against the host Scottsville team again. Batavia scored the first goal about halfway through the first period and never looked back as they ended up with the win by a 8 to 0 score. Strong defensive play and goal tending during all the games was key to the tournament win.