Batavia/Genesee Police and Fire Ice Hockey Team skates this weekend in annual Buffalo tournament

Submitted photo and press release:

The Batavia/Genesee Police and Fire Ice Hockey Team will be skating this weekend in the annual Police and Fire Hockey Tournament at Harbor Center in Buffalo.

The team, comprised of first responders from the City of Batavia Police Department, City of Batavia Fire Department, Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, and Town of Batavia Fire Department, has participated each year since the inception of the tournament.

Teams from the United States and Canada participate, with a strong showing from the Western New York area.

This year’s team is sponsored again by Kenny Mistler, owner of Ken’s Charcoal Pits (and wood-fired brick oven pizza). Mistler has sponsored the team for the past several years, and his continuing support for our local first responders is greatly appreciated.

For those who wish to go and support the team, the schedule is as follows: Friday, April 19th at 2 p.m. and again at 7:45 p.m.; Saturday, April 20, at 1 p.m., with playoffs starting at 2:45 p.m.