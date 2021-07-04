Batavia's Little Free Pantry needs more help to help it grow

Press release:

The Little Free Pantry in Batavia is looking to spread our reach further into our community to assist more in need, and we need your help to do so.

By the end of summer we are hoping to erect six mini pantries in Batavia to help more of our neighbors in need. Fresh veggies are in season, and we are looking for people to help reduce food waste and promote food security by sharing with our neighbors. Visit lfpbatavia.org for full details, and to sign up.

There are five different ways you can help us reach this goal:

Host a Mini Pantry -- hosts will make sure the area is clean and maintained along with the help of volunteers. In order to be a host you will need to own your home, or have your landlord's permission to operate one in your front yard. Host a Little Free Farm Stand this summer -- to help distribute farm fresh produce in your neighborhood, similar to Mini Pantries but without the commitment over the winter. Volunteers needed to help restock the Mini Panties and Little Farm Stands -- this can include picking up from our drop off locations, or the Farm and delivering to one or more mini LFP’s. Materials needed -- plexiglass, screws, paint, wood glue, door hinges, and plywood to make the mini LFP’s -- these can be donated directly, or we would be happy to accept cash or gift card donations to be used at Home Depot sent to 124 State St., Batavia NY 14020 Assemblers needed -- We need assistance in assembling them, once we have the materials. For those looking to build their own LFP, to donate, or to host themselves, the construction plans can be found here.

Give What You Can, Take What You Need

Little Free Pantries are a national grassroots, crowdsourced solution to immediate and local need. Batavia’s Little Free Pantry was created last summer to address food insecurity in our neighborhoods, and its refrigerator and pantry are located at 180 Washington Ave.

The Pantry is a place and a way for people to share what they have, and to take what they need, with dignity, without income guidelines, and without judgement. Everyone is encouraged to give and take. Whether a need for food or a need to give, mini pantries help feed neighbors, nourishing neighborhoods.

With your help we can make sure more of our neighbors have access to fresh organic produce over the summer at the Little Free Farm Stands. The Mini-Pantries help in neighborhoods so people without transportation have to walk less during the winter in order to reach the main LFP.

To donate, host, or volunteer, visit: lfpbatavia.org