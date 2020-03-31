Batavia's Original teams up with Le Roy Rotary to provide free pizza, salad and dessert tonight in Le Roy

"Pizza! Pizza!"

Tonight from 5 to 6 free drive-thru dinners will be distributed in Le Roy thanks to the Le Roy Rotary Community Kitchen and the largesse of Batavia's Original Pizzeria. The distribution site is at 15 Bank St., Le Roy.

Christine Gephart, president of the club's Community Kitchen, said last week 250 dinners were provided.

This week, they are partnering with Batavia's Original and will serve pizza, salad and dessert, too.