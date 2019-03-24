Local Matters

March 24, 2019 - 2:50pm

BCSD Foundation accepting nominations for BHS graduating seniors, deadline is May 10

posted by Billie Owens in BCSD Foundation Scholarship, BHS, news, batavia.

Press release:

Nominations are being accepted for the 2019 Batavia City School District Foundation Inc. Scholarship.

This scholarship will be awarded to a graduating senior from Batavia High School.

The nominee has been successful in his/her educational program and has sought out skills to further his/her career. In addition, he or she has exemplified our Batavia school culture and climate of “Be Respectful, Be Responsible, Be Safe, Be Connected and Be Ambitious.”

Any member of the local community may nominate a Batavia HS Senior who meets the above criteria.

Nomination forms are available on the Batavia City School District website here (print out and mail or fax in) or you may complete the Google Form here.

All nominations need to be received by May 10.

Mail printed form, with any supporting documentation attached, to:

Julia M. Rogers
Coordinator of Assessment and Instructional Services
Batavia City School District
260 State St.
Batavia, NY 14020
 
Or fax the paperwork to her at: (585) 344-8204
 
Questions? Phone Julia Rogers at (585) 343-2480, ext. 1010.

