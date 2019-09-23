BCSD Foundation gives Apple Award to former longtime BMS assistant principal

Submitted photo and press release:

The Batavia City School District Foundation lnc.'s Board of Directors is pleased to announce the most recent recipient of the BCSD Foundation Apple Award.

On Sept. 8, the BMS counselors recognized Maureen Notaro (in photo, second from left) with the BCSD Foundation Apple Award.

She worked tirelessly to support students, families, staff and the counselors at Batavia Middle School.

Notaro’s presence at BMS over the last 18 years made a significant impact on our school culture and lives of our students.

Her time and dedication are evident, from building community partnerships through PBIS initiatives, to leading the district-wide Trauma, Illness and Grief Team, to supporting students’ social and emotional needs and building relationships with her staff, families and community stakeholders.

Her impact is very apparent by the number of students that come back to visit her year after year.

Notaro was an integral and fearless leader of the BMS counseling team. She calmly and ably assisted them in crisis situations and always collaborated with them to make the best decisions for students. Notaro is an administrator to the whole student; "she has been the heart of our school," counselors said.

She is greatly missed at the middle school, where she served as assistant principal. But the Jackson Primary School community is fortunate to have her as their leader in her new role as interim principal. Those who have worked with her are beyond confident that she will succeed in her new position.

On behalf of the middle school counselors, we wish Mrs. Notaro the best of luck!

The BCSD Foundation Apple award is given by a member of the school and/or local community to a Batavia City School District employee or volunteer. In the opinion of those giving the honor of this distinction, the awardee has gone above and beyond in their role and is being recognized by one or more people for these accomplishments.

Local artist, Mark Jensen, will be making each individual resin apple -- none will be exactly the same.

If you are interested in giving a Foundation Apple award, please submit your nomination form and $75 (payable to the BCSD Foundation Inc. 260 State St., Batavia NY 14020 att: Allison Chua). Nomination forms may be found on our webpage (at www.bataviacsd.org under Quick Links).

Community members with questions are asked to email us at: [email protected]