BCSD summer 'Grab and Go' meal program begins Monday, no cost, no enrollment needed

Press release:

Batavia City School District’s Summer Meals Program, or “Grab and Go” meal distribution for the summer months, will begin on Monday, June 29.

Distribution will be on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday mornings from 9-11 a.m. at Jackson Primary and John Kennedy Intermediate Schools.

The Jackson distribution site will be at the school’s Hutchins Street entrance; JK's will be in the main loop on Vine Street as it has been this spring.

Each M-W-F distribution will include two days of breakfasts and two days of lunches for each child, age 18 and under.

No enrollment is necessary, and there is no-cost for families.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Summer Meals Program is a federally funded, state-administered program that was established to ensure that children continue to receive nutritious meals when school is not in session.