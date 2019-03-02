Bella and Izzy are on the loose in Byron

A reader named Cindy Cassada send us this photo of a pair of dogs in Byron who escaped their yard this morning.

She wrote in an email: HELP! These two got out of the fence and are on the loose. The all tan one is Bella, and the white and tan one is Izzy, who is very skittish.

Please do not chase. If you see either of them in the Byron area please call 585-548-2549 or 585-944-4679.