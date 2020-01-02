Bergen teen’s league bowling fundraiser benefits Arc’s GO TO Hub

Submitted photo and press release:

BERGEN -- Jillian Menzie (third from left top photo) accomplished quite a feat last year, raising more than $4,000 for Arc of Genesee Orleans with the support of her fellow bowlers. Her goal this year was to raise more.

She didn’t disappoint, turning in $5,077 in cash and an additional $845 in gifts and gift cards. She did this with the help of league bowler Megan Jarkiewicz, who was able to accompany her on many of her fundraising trips through 11 towns in three counties.

Three other Rose Garden bowlers helped raise an additional $327.80 in the effort: Landon Kent ($102.80); John Gabalski ($125) and his brother Hugh Gabalski ($100), bringing the grand total raised in cash to $5,404.80!

“Counting all the gifts, Jillian led the effort to collect over $6,240.00 for the Arc of Genesee Orleans,” Arc Community Relations coordinator Sandy Konfederath said. “The funds have been targeted to help with technology needs and art program for our new GO TO Hub center at 64 Walnut Street, Batavia."

Jillian’s family has been raising money for Arc of Genesee Orleans since Jillian’s father Jerry was a youth bowler, and Jillian’s grandmother, Ellen Menzie, ran the Rose Garden’s Youth bowling league and was a Bowl-A-Thon volunteer. Jillian logged 43 hours of volunteer time collecting donations this fall and winter, ensuring a strong finish, as she gets set to tackle the last semester of her senior year at Byron-Bergen.

At BBCS, Jillian is the Student Council president, National Honor Society president, and is a member of band, elite choir (Singing Silhouettes) and is in this year’s school musical, “School House Rock.” She played Varsity soccer and is a member of Varsity Club, Spanish Club, Alliance for Equality Club, attends school board meetings and is the school mascot.

Outside of school, Jillian is involved in the “Young Life” youth group, has a 190 bowling average and holds down a part-time job at McDonald’s. She intends to pursue a career in teaching or nursing and plans to continue volunteering and helping people throughout her life.

“Megan and I have been working together for a few years on this fundraiser,” Jillian said. “My hope is that she’ll carry iton in the years to come."

Besides bowling, Megan, a sixth-grader at BBCS, also plays soccer and basketball.

Jillian wishes to thank the league bowlers who participated and the community and businesses who generously supported the event!