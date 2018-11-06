BEST Center seeks survey input from local businesses and organizations

Press release:

The BEST Center at Genesee Community College is in the process of conducting a Functional Area Review (FAR) to help identify opportunities for improvement.

One of the most significant steps in this process is gathering feedback from our business and organization contacts about the quality, effectiveness and services we provide.

As a result, we are hoping you will take a couple minutes to complete a brief survey through Survey Monkey. Your input will be extremely valuable as we plan and prioritize our efforts moving forward.

Here is the link to the Survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/GFN6G5S

The BEST Center Survey will be open until Friday, Nov. 16th.