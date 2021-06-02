Best friends share their 'miracle' of baby BFFs in the making

Photos and information from Kaylynn Hopkins:

My two best friends and I are all pregnant literally days apart from each other. It’s such a miracle so we are sharing it on The Batavian.

McKenrick wrote her friends:

"Who wouldn’t want to share their pregnancy with their best friends!? Who would have thought our babies would be due days apart? I loved growing up with you two and I can’t wait for our babies to have that same friendship!"

Predicted due dates: July 28th (Kaylynn Hopkins), July 30th (Anmarie Maher), and July 31st (Danyelle Brinkman).

