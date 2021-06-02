Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

June 2, 2021 - 12:38pm

Best friends share their 'miracle' of baby BFFs in the making

posted by Billie Owens in news, best friends, pregnancy.

Photos and information from Kaylynn Hopkins:

My two best friends and I are all pregnant literally days apart from each other. It’s such a miracle so we are sharing it on The Batavian.

McKenrick wrote her friends:

"Who wouldn’t want to share their pregnancy with their best friends!? Who would have thought our babies would be due days apart? I loved growing up with you two and I can’t wait for our babies to have that same friendship!"

Predicted due dates: July 28th (Kaylynn Hopkins), July 30th (Anmarie Maher), and July 31st (Danyelle Brinkman).

#bestfriends #futurebesties #family

Comments

Calendar

June 2021

S M T W T F S
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button