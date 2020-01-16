Bethany Transfer Station is scheduled to close its doors March 28

Press release from the Bethany Town Board:

On Jan. 13 at a Town Board Meeting the Bethany Town Board voted unanimously to close the Transfer Station.

Due to the increased cost in trash pickup and the increase in recyclable hauling costs, along with the decline in use and revenues the Transfer Station will close at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 28.

The Bethany Town Clerk will be selling punch cards through Feb. 1 at $50 for a 10-punch card.

All punch cards outstanding MUST be used by 2 p.m. on Saturday March 28, the final day of operation.