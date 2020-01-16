Local Matters

January 16, 2020 - 3:55pm

Bethany Transfer Station is scheduled to close its doors March 28

posted by Billie Owens in Bethany Transfer Station, news, Bethany Town Board.

Press release from the Bethany Town Board:

On Jan. 13 at a Town Board Meeting the Bethany Town Board voted unanimously to close the Transfer Station.

Due to the increased cost in trash pickup and the increase in recyclable hauling costs, along with the decline in use and revenues the Transfer Station will close at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 28.

The Bethany Town Clerk will be selling punch cards through Feb. 1 at $50 for a 10-punch card. 

All punch cards outstanding MUST be used by 2 p.m. on Saturday March 28, the final day of operation.

There will be no refunds for unused punch cards.

