BHS Class of '88 to hold 30th reunion this month in Batavia, RSVP

Press release:

The Batavia High School Class of 1988’s Class Reunion is scheduled for Sept. 21st and 22nd. We are looking for help in contacting the members of our class and to inform them of our 30th Class Reunion celebration.

On Friday, Sept. 21st, we will gather at Eli Fish Brewing Company (109 Main St., Batavia) at 7 p.m. and enjoy the music of Justin Williams at starting at 9 p.m. There will be Class of ’88 specials on specific Eli Fish beverages and appetizers.

On Saturday, Sept. 22nd, we will gather at Steve and Lisa Pies’ home at 7 p.m. There will be light snacks available. Members of the classes of 1985-1991 are welcome to join our classmates and their guests at these events.

RSVPs are kindly requested for both events. (The Pies’ address will be available upon receipt of a RSVP.)

To RSVP, please contact a committee member:

Colleen Odessa Kemp at [email protected];

Steve Pies at [email protected]; or

Julia Rogers at [email protected].