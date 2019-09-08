BHS Class of '89 to hold 30th reunion Oct. 12 at Center Street Smokehouse

Press release:

The Batavia High School Class of 1989 will celebrate its 30th class reunion at Center Street Smokehouse, located at 20 Center St. in Batavia, on Saturday, Oct. 12.

The event starts at 7 p.m.

Ticket prices are $15 per person, which includes appetizers and money to use toward purchasing a brick that will be placed at the new Daniel A. VanDetta Stadium at Woodward Field in our class name.

If you are interested in attending, you may purchase a ticket by Venmo @Melissa-Kasmarek or paying at the door.

There will be a cash bar.

Please feel free to bring any old high school memorabilia to include on our memorabilia tables.

For more information go to the Class of '89 Facebook page here.