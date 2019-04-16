BHS grad places second in her age group in Florida's 7 Mile Bridge Run

Some of this information is from Ken Dispenza.

Batavia resident and Batavia High School graduate Marissa Dispenza, who is 21, ran the 38th annual 7 Mile Bridge Run in Marathon, Fla., on April 6 and placed second in her age group (19-24).

A total of 1,500 runners compete in male and female divisions by age groups. Dispenza, wearing bib #430, placed 172 overall with a gun time of 59.16; net time of 58:51.84 and a pace of 8:40.

The 7 Mile Bridge Run is the only known run that is completely surrounded by water from start to finish. The scenery surrrounding the runners is breathtaking. It began as a dedication run in 1982, celebrating the opening of the then new 7 Mile Bridge in the Florida Keys. It is officially marked at 6.8 miles.

About the City of Marathon, Fla.

It's is set on 13 islands, known for their beaches and barrier reef. Its elevation is three feet above sea level and it's home to nearly 9,000 people. Loggerhead turtles nest at Coco Plum Beach and Sombrero Beach. Curry Hammock State Park has a sandy shoreline and mangrove creek. The Dolphin Research Center offers interactive demos in a shallow lagoon. Near the City Marina, Crane Point features a tropical forest, bird-rescue center and natural history museum.