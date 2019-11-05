BHS Production Club to present 'Shrek The Musical' Nov. 22-24

Information from Batavia High School and Music Theatre International.

Batavia High School's Production Club will present "Shrek The Musical" in the auditorium Nov. 22-24.

Times are 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 22-23; and a matinee at 2 o'clock on Sunday, Nov. 24.

Advance tickets are $9, available at showtix4u.

Tickets at the door are $10 for adults; $8 for students and seniors.

Based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film, "Shrek The Musical" is a Tony Award-winning fairy tale adventure, featuring all new songs from Jeanine Tesori ("Thoroughly Modern Millie," "Caroline, or Change") and a sidesplitting book by David Lindsay-Abaire.

Shrek brings all the beloved characters you know from the film to life on stage and proves there's more to the story than meets the ears.

Once upon a time, there was a little ogre named Shrek...And thus begins the tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue. Throw in a short-tempered bad guy, a cookie with an attitude and over a dozen other fairy tale misfits, and you've got the kind of mess that calls for a real hero.

Luckily, there's one on hand...and his name is Shrek.

Shrek presents a treasure trove of creative opportunities, including costumes, sets, puppets (there is a fire-breathing dragon after all) and more! Irreverently fun for the whole family, Shrek proves that beauty is truly in the eye of the ogre.

BHS is located at 260 State St. in the City of Batavia. For more information, visit www.bataviacsd.org or phone (585) 343-2480, ext. 2000.