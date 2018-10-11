BHS seniors made a difference in the community Wednesday by helping others

Batavia High School seniors participated Wednesday in the annual Make a Difference Day. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., various community service projects were carried out in nonprofits throughout the community.

Benefitting agencies included: All Babies Cherished, Arc of Genesee Orleans, Batavia Agri-Business Child Development, Batavia Housing Authority, Batavia Peace Garden, City of Batavia Youth Bureau, Crossroads House, Genesee County Parks, Genesee County Youth Bureau, Genesee-Orleans Regional Arts Council, Habitat for Humanity, Holland Land Office Museum, NYS Veterans’ Home, Premier Genesee Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation, United Memorial Medical Center, VA WNY Healthcare System of Batavia, YMCA, YWCA Children’s Center, and the YWCA of Genesee County.

Batavia City Schools is dedicated to helping their seniors, more than 140 of them, learn and develop the importance of giving back to their own community while helping to foster civic responsibility.

This is an integral part of their Batavia High School academic curriculum, and is a component of their graduation requirements.