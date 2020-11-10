BHS staff member who was asymtomatic tests positive for COVID-19

Dear Batavia Blue Devils Community:

I am writing to provide you an important update regarding COVID-19 and Batavia High School.

I have been notified and in contact with the Genesee County Health Department and the District’s Medical Director that there has been one new positive COVID-19 case of a Batavia High School staff member. The employee was NOT in school with any symptoms and was considered asymptomatic prior to getting tested.

As a result of contact tracing, which focuses on a 48-hour window of time this has caused one additional staff member and five students who were deemed as “close contact” to quarantine for 14 days. Any student and staff member that was identified as a “close contact” has already been contacted by the Batavia High School administration. The Genesee County Health Department will also follow up with identified students and staff.

This case does not impact our ability to continue to operate Batavia High School and the school will remain open for our in-person hybrid learning model.

New York State has launched the “School COVID Report Card” site, where you can view COVID-19 data associated with all schools in New York. To protect the privacy of students and staff, we will never release personally identifiable information.

Please continue to be vigilant in your efforts and help us prevent the spread of COVID-19. For additional reliable information on preventing the spread of COVID-19, please go to www.cdc.gov or www.health.ny.gov.

Please also don’t hesitate to contact Batavia High School or the District if you have any questions or concerns.

Better Together… WE are Batavia!

Anibal Soler, Jr., Superintendent of Schools

Batavia City Schools

(585) 343-2480

www.bataviacsd.org