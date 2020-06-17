BHS vocalist to perform at Carnegie Hall in December

Press release:

Ariana DeSa e Frias, a Batavia High School student entering her senior year, auditioned for the American Protege International Vocal Competition this spring and won second place in her age category for Opera Aria Repertoire.

This young accomplished vocalist is invited to perform at Carnegie Hall in New York City on Dec. 19.

Last fall, Ariana was selected for the New York State School Music Association (NYSSMA) Conference All State where she performed with the Mixed Choir.

She has also submitted her application for All Nationals and NYSSMA Conference All-State for 2020.

In addition to being an asset to the Batavia Music Department, she studies privately with a teacher in Rochester and enjoys singing all types of vocal music.

Photo of Ariana DeSa e Frias courtesy of Jane Haggett.