Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

September 28, 2018 - 2:29pm

Bicyclist struck on Main Street, Le Roy, in front of Post Office

posted by Billie Owens in accidents, news, Le Roy.

A bicyclist was struck and injured by a vehicle at 20 Main St. in Le Roy -- in front of the U.S. Post Office. The bicyclist and driver are now in the parking lot of the old Bank of America building nearby. Le Roy Ambulance Service is on scene. Le Roy Fire Department is called to respond.

UPDATE 3:03 p.m.: A 19-year-old male is being transported with minor injuries to UMMC. He is conscious and alert and has a small cut on his ear and shoulder abrasions.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

September 2018

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2018 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button