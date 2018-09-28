Bicyclist struck on Main Street, Le Roy, in front of Post Office

A bicyclist was struck and injured by a vehicle at 20 Main St. in Le Roy -- in front of the U.S. Post Office. The bicyclist and driver are now in the parking lot of the old Bank of America building nearby. Le Roy Ambulance Service is on scene. Le Roy Fire Department is called to respond.

UPDATE 3:03 p.m.: A 19-year-old male is being transported with minor injuries to UMMC. He is conscious and alert and has a small cut on his ear and shoulder abrasions.