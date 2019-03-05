Big bowling event at T.F. Brown's March 30 to benefit new Michael A. Tenebruso Memorial Award

From Thomas Hancock, on behalf Batavia High School Class of '86:

On Aug. 31st, Michael A. Tenebruso, 50, succumbed to the complications of battling cancer for the better part of six years.

During those six years, Mike had many setbacks but continued his courageous and valiant fight by focusing on his many victories.

Victories such as: putting his cancer in remission for a time; being hired as a principal at Hillary Park Academy within the Buffalo Public Schools; being asked to be the guest speaker for the Pink Hatters; and most importantly, raising his three beautiful children Nick, Anna and Nate.

The positivity that he invoked in others was awe-inspiring. Not only was he a role model to his family and friends, but to the thousands of young lives that he impacted through his educational leadership.

It is with that in mind, the members of the Batavia High School Class of 1986 want to honor Mike's memory with an ongoing educational scholarship.

Over the last six years, through multiple fund-raising efforts and events, people have come to aid Mike and his family through his ongoing battle against cancer.

The love and support present at each of the events was overwhelming, but of course well placed, because it was for Mike.

For those of us who were blessed enough to know Mike, we knew him for the following traits: positivity, tolerance, belief in others, friendship, passion, and his love for his fellow man.

Cancer was not a trait that I ever thought of when I thought of Mike. Granted, that insidious disease eventually took him from us, but it never defined him.

"The challenge and benefit of physical, mental and emotional growth isn't realized when you're knocked down. It comes when you decide, beyond all obstacles, beyond all naysayers, and beyond all pain to rise up and say 'AGAIN!' " -- Michael Tenebruso

Going forward we would like to celebrate Mike’s passion for education and life through a memorial scholarship in his name.

To do that, we are asking for your support.

I know we are just one of the many organizations and fundraisers that you support, but we would appreciate your donation to the March 30, 2019 Michael A. Tenebruso Scholarship bowling event. Currently it is a one-time event, but the goal is to make it an annual event until the scholarship can be self-funded.

About the Michael A. Tenebruso Scholarship bowling event hosted by BHS Class of 1986:

When and Where: Saturday, March 30 starting at 2 p.m. at T.F. Brown's Bowling Lanes (Registration starts shortly after 1 p.m.);

Who benefits: BHS Class of 1986 Michael A. Tenebruso Memorial Award;

Cost: $25 per bowler -- Teams of five, adults only, No Tap Tourny;

To sign up: email [email protected] or [email protected] ;

or ; What's included in registration: Three games of bowling (nine pins=strike) and shoes, pay cash prize to top three places for both men and women ($150/$100/$75);

What will be available to buy: Your own food and drinks, Chinese auction chances, special items, Strike Pot, 50/50, gift certificates, additional raffles.

Attention Business Sponsors*:

Business sponsors of $250 or more get their name at the end of a lane on a 3' X 5' sign and registration for five bowlers.

Business sponsors of $150 to $249 get their name above a lane on 2' X 2' sign.

Business sponsors of $100 to $149 get their name above a lane on 1 1/2 ft. by 1 1/2 ft. sign.

Business sponsors of $50 to $99 get their name on an 8 1/2 inch by 11 inch sign.

*In addition, please email a digital copy of your company’s logo to Tom Hancock at: [email protected]

Questions? Call Tom Hancock at (814) 758-9220.

DEADLINE -- no later than Friday MARCH 15th. Please make all checks out to the Batavia High School Class of 1986 (Memo: MAT Bowling Event) and send to: Ms. Rachel Berardini, 228 Grandview Terrace, Batavia, NY 14020.

About the BHS Class of 1986 Michael A. Tenebruso Memorial Award

Type of scholarship/award: One-time award for payout over eight semesters.

Sponsor name, contact(s), address, email, phone number:

BHS Class of 1986, Rachel Berardini, (585) 409-4838 email: [email protected] BHS Class of 1986, Thomas Hancock, [email protected] / phone (814) 758-9220

Recipient is chosen by: High School Scholarship Committee.

Amount of Award: To Be Announced.

Criteria:

Student pursuing an education at SUNY College at Brockport;

High school GPA of 85 or better;

Must possess positivity, tolerance of others, belief in others, passion & love to mankind just as Mike did;

An essay describing the candidate's qualifications for this award is required.

Other information:

This award is to be used for non-tuition-related expenses (ie: books);

The recipient will receive the award each semester he/she remains in the education field during undergraduate studies (to a maximum of eight semesters);

The recipient must submit to the Batavia City School District Foundation Inc.** an unofficial transcript, copy of syllabus listing textbooks/required materials and receipts;

The recipient's name will be shared with other members of the BHS Class of 1986;

For reading and/or presenting the award to the recipient, first preference will be given to Mike's children and/or parents.

**The BCSDF is a nonprofit organization under Internal Revenue Code Section 501(c)(3). Your donation may be tax deductible. For more information about BCSDF click here.