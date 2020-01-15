Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

January 15, 2020 - 4:31am

Big rig and box truck collide on Ellicott Street Road in Bethany

posted by Billie Owens in news, Bethany, accidents.

A tractor-trailer and box truck collision is reported in Bethany at 6071 Ellicott Street Road. Minor injuries. The northbound land is completely blocked and  there is a lot of debris across both lanes of traffic; southbound is partially blocked.

The road will be shut down. The tractor-trailer will be require a heavy wrecker for removal; the box truck is towable.

The location is between East and Transit roads. Law enforcement is to respond non-emergency mode. Bethany and Stafford fire departments are called to the scene along with Mercy medics.

Calendar

January 2020

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button