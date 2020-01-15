Big rig and box truck collide on Ellicott Street Road in Bethany

A tractor-trailer and box truck collision is reported in Bethany at 6071 Ellicott Street Road. Minor injuries. The northbound land is completely blocked and there is a lot of debris across both lanes of traffic; southbound is partially blocked.

The road will be shut down. The tractor-trailer will be require a heavy wrecker for removal; the box truck is towable.

The location is between East and Transit roads. Law enforcement is to respond non-emergency mode. Bethany and Stafford fire departments are called to the scene along with Mercy medics.