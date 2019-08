A tractor-trailer traveling on North Road in Le Roy struck a tree branch, which broke off and crashed into the windshield of the vehicle behind it. There are children in the vehicle. The address is 8549 North Road.

Le Roy fire and ambulance are called to respond.

UPDATE 1:03 p.m.: Caledonia's ambulance is responding in lieu of Le Roy's. Traffic control is needed at the top of the hill.