Big rig leaking fuel on Lewiston Road after sliding off roadway

A tractor-trailer slid off the roadway and is leaking fuel at 2264 Lewiston Road. No injuries. Alabama Fire Department is responding. The location is between Knowlesville and Lockport roads.

UPDATE 11:39 a.m.: Oakfield Fire Police called to provide traffic control at Lewiston and Lockport roads. A first responder on scene reports the fuel tanks on the disabled tractor-trailer are about half full; unsure of the amount of fuel that has leaked so far.