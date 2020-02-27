Local Matters

February 27, 2020 - 11:32am

Big rig leaking fuel on Lewiston Road after sliding off roadway

posted by Billie Owens in Alabama, news, accidents.

A tractor-trailer slid off the roadway and is leaking fuel at 2264 Lewiston Road. No injuries. Alabama Fire Department is responding. The location is between Knowlesville and Lockport roads.

UPDATE 11:39 a.m.: Oakfield Fire Police called to provide traffic control at Lewiston and Lockport roads. A first responder on scene reports the fuel tanks on the disabled tractor-trailer are about half full; unsure of the amount of fuel that has leaked so far.

