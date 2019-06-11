Big Rummage Sale at Northgate church's South Campus will benefit Rwandan school and All Babies Cherished

Proceeds from an upcoming Rummage Sale will be donated to Northgate’s "Connected Community" School in Gahanda, Rwanda, Africa, shown above, as well as Batavia's All Babies Cherished.

A few months ago, the pastors at Northgate Free Methodist Church gave a series of messages based on a book by Rick Warren titled, “40 Days of Community.”

The book outlines five purposes for people to fulfill in community with other people -- people within your church family, small groups and in the world around you.

Warren calls the readers to "reach out" and "serve together." So, in response to that call, some of the people who attend Northgate felt led to organize and facilitate a Rummage Sale that will be hosted at Northgate’s South Campus, located at 350 Bank St., Batavia.

Donations will be collected, sorted, and priced accordingly, all by a volunteer group out of Northgate.

The sale will take place Friday, June 21st from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Saturday, June 22nd from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. There will be refreshments available at the sale.

ALL proceeds from this Rummage Sale will be donated to Northgate’s "Connected Community" School in Gahanda, Rwanda, Africa, a school which aids 1,200 children within the area, as well as the Batavia-based charity All Babies Cherished.

Please consider joining Northgate for this sale and contributing to the important work that these charities do.

For further information, please visit northgatefmc.com, contact the Northgate office at (585) 343-4011 or email [email protected].

Below: Smiling faces of children at Northgate’s "Connected Community" School in Gahanda, Rwanda, Africa.