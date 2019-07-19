Bike run, BBQ, live country music with JB Aaron and more on tap at Batavia VFW Saturday to help vets and soldiers

Submitted photo of national country music recording artist JB Aaron will perform a fundraising concert Saturday at the Batavia VFW to help reduce the suicide rate among vets and solidiers.

Information from Western New York Chapter 19-6 of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association:

Did you know that every day in the United States, on average, 22 of our nation's veterans/soldiers take their own life? That number is more than 128,000.

That means that there have been more suicides since the 9/11 attacks, than there have been combined deaths in combat from the Korean War all the way through Operation Iraqi Freedom. This trend has to stop.

To help get these suicides down to zero, "Operation 22-0" -- 0 > 22 -- of the Western New York Chapter 19-6 of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association is again hosting a memorial ride and fundraiser tomorrow (July 20) at the VFW Veness Strollo Post 1602 in Batavia.

It will assist our veterans with the help they need to try to get that number down to nothing.

Operation 22-0 is an amazing group of people help vets and their families in any way they can.

You are invited to join them for a day of motorcycling riding, good food, fun and live country music for a good cause.

The day starts out with a motorcycle run. Registration starts at 11 a.m. Kickstands up at noon; ride until 3 p.m. The ride donation is $10 per motorcycle.

Cash bar afterward, and $20 for dinner starting at 4, plus a chance to win a door prize. Food by Babz BBQ includes pulled pork, chicken and side dishes.

The post's banquet and bar area is huge and air-conditioned ; a great place to cool off on what is expected to be a scorcher!

Hear live music until 8 p.m.

Rochester's own Worthy Duncan and Josh Shaff will perform, followed by national recording artist JB Aaron, who along with his band the Brethren, donates much of his free time to organizations such as this. Aaron supports and gives back every chance he can.

Please come out and join us as we help those who have helped our country for so many years. They have helped us, now its our turn.

The VFW Veness Strollo Post 1602 is located at 25 Edwards St.

To learn about the history of the motorcycle group, click here.

To visit their Facebook page, click here.

Below is a video produced by Cosmic Video of JB Aaron and the Brethren performing "Cadillac Bound" in June 2018 at the American Warrior Festival at The Ridge in Le Roy.