Blessing of the Animals at St. James church, service is dedicated in memory of Carole Grant-White

Photo and information submitted by Diane Cox:

To celebrate the Feast of Saint Francis of Assisi, patron saint of living creatures, St. James Episcopal Church will hosting a special pet service at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13.

There will be an opportunity for humans to promise to care for their pets, all pets will be blessed, and there will be treats and conversation for all.

The service will be held outside on the church grounds, weather permitting; inside if necessary.

The church is located at 405 E. Main St. in the City of Batavia.

Humans and their pets are asked to begin to gather around 12:15 p.m. to give the animals a chance to get used to each other.

Dogs must be on a leash and cats should be crated. Little critters should be held in a safe container or cage.