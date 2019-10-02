Blessing of the Animals at St. James church, service is dedicated in memory of Carole Grant-White
Photo and information submitted by Diane Cox:
To celebrate the Feast of Saint Francis of Assisi, patron saint of living creatures, St. James Episcopal Church will hosting a special pet service at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13.
There will be an opportunity for humans to promise to care for their pets, all pets will be blessed, and there will be treats and conversation for all.
The service will be held outside on the church grounds, weather permitting; inside if necessary.
The church is located at 405 E. Main St. in the City of Batavia.
Humans and their pets are asked to begin to gather around 12:15 p.m. to give the animals a chance to get used to each other.
Dogs must be on a leash and cats should be crated. Little critters should be held in a safe container or cage.
If it is not possible to bring a pet, a picture or cremains are appropriate for prayers of healing, peace, protection, and blessings.
“But ask the animals, and they will teach you,
or the birds in the sky, and they will tell you;
or speak to the earth, and it will teach you,
or let the fish in the sea inform you.
Which of all these does not know
that the hand of the Lord has done this?
In his hand is the life of every creature
and the breath of all mankind." Job 12:7-10 (NIV)
This year, the service will be dedicated to the late Rev. Carole Grant-White (inset photo above, with her pet, Kibbe), an Episcopal priest who had a tremendous love for animals. She served at St. James as a supply priest for many years.
People remember, "Where Carol was, there was her beloved Kibbe." He was one her many canine companions that she loved throughout her life.
She believed that God created all creatures, declared them good, and then made humans to be entrusted with their care. She clearly demonstrated the bond between Creator and created.
There will be a hand-painted, graffiti backdrop of angel wings for taking selfies with pets.
A donation of pet food for the Genesee County Animal Shelter is welcome, but not necessary.