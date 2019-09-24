Blue Devils' football team will honor military and first responders Friday

The Batavia Blue Devils Football Team invites the entire community to Recognition Night on Friday at the new Daniel A. Van Detta Stadium to honor first responders and the military.

Game time is 7 p.m. -- Batavia High School vs. Geneva.

"All men and women in uniform past, present and future" will be honored -- the military, law enforcement, firefighters and medics.

They will get free admission with ID, plus a free hot dog and drink.

Admission otherwise is $2 for adults; seniors 62 and older free; children 11 and under free; and $1 for students in grades seven through 12.

"We will have a color guard carrying flags of all branches of the military and a bugler will be playing Taps," says Sharon Briggs.

The admission gate at Van Detta Stadium is located at 198 Richmond Ave. in the City of Batavia.